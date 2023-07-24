Montini senior wins Marcoux Memorial Scholarship

Montini Catholic High School in Lombard mathlete, Anjay Dhir ‘24, recently earned the Gerry Marcoux Memorial Scholarship.

The award, given to a Bronco student entering his/her senior year, was announced earlier this year during the Lasallian college preparatory school’s Founder’s Day celebration.

Most recently, National Honor Society (NHS) member, Anjay, a Lombard resident, was a member of Montini’s award winning robotics team, which celebrated a historic year by qualifying for the 4th time in a row for the VEX Robotics State Championship. At the state competition, Anjay and his team secured the Excellence Award, earned second place in the skills challenge and qualified for VEX Worlds for the first time, ranking in the top 3% in the world.

The Glenn Westlake Middle School graduate was inducted into Montini’s Mu Alpha Theta National Mathematics Honor Society in 2022 and is also a member of the Bronco math team. He and his team secured the school’s first ICTM Regional Championship in February and celebrated a 7th place finish at tate this year.

Excellence in math apparently runs in the Dhir family. Anjay’s brother Ayaan ‘21, earned the same honor during his junior year at Montini.

Gerry Marcoux joined Montini Catholic’s math department in 1999 and died in 2009. He was a teacher and math team coach during his time at Montini as well as the school’s National Honor Society moderator. He enjoyed keeping in touch with his students after graduation and learning about their successes.