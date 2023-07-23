Wheaton to replace Creekside Drive bridge

The Creekside Drive bridge over Spring Brook Creek (located on Creekside Drive between Spring Green Drive and Gone Away Lane) is reaching the end of its useful life and is due for replacement.

To continue enhancing the community’s infrastructure, the Wheaton City Council recently authorized Herlihy Mid-Continent Co. to replace the bridge. Work will begin July 31, weather permitting, according to a news release.

The project scope includes: relocating utilities; removing the old structure; installing new bridge supports, beams and decking; and restoring disrupted landscaping. The city anticipates this work will be completed by Nov. 1, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

The bridge will closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic for the duration of the project.

Temporary detour signs will direct traffic around the construction area using Spring Green Drive and Stonebridge Trail. The city and Herlihy Mid-Continent Company will provide additional notices to residents in the construction zone with information on where to park while work is in progress and other pertinent information.