Wheaton police to host National Night Out Aug. 1

Join the Wheaton Police Department from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 1 at Northside Park, 1300 N. West St., for National Night Out, an annual event where police departments across the nation connect with their communities for a night of fun for all ages.
This free event will return to Northside Park this year and will feature several new activities for the community to enjoy.
This year’s event will include:
- Fishing with the police department
- Police doughnut-eating contest
- Food and drinks
- Dunk tank
- Orbeez station
- Music
- SWAT obstacle course for children
- Activities for all to enjoy with community organizations