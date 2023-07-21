July 21, 2023
Blood drive set for Saturday in Elmhurst

By Shaw Local News Network
Vitalant is currently facing a blood emergency as the blood supply available for patients is down more than 25% since May.

Maintaining an adequate blood supply is critical to helping patients in their time of need. An emergency blood shortage can be overcome when more people step up to give the gift of life. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. receives a blood transfusion.

You can make an impact by making your appointment to give blood at our upcoming blood drive from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. July 22 at Elmhurst Fire Station No. 2, 601 S. York Road, Elmhurst. Elmhurst Fire Station #2 601 S. York Rd., Elmhurst Sign up here. The sponsor code ORD0031G. To make an appointment, call 877-258-4825

