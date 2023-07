The Union Pacific Railroad has notified the city of Elmhurst that they will close the Poplar Avenue crossing for 10 days from July 26 until Aug. 4, according to a news release.

The closure is needed for a full crossing renewal affecting all three existing railroad tracks.

A detour will be set up using the Arlington Avenue/Haven Road crossing to the west.

Advanced warning signage has been placed at the Poplar Avenue crossing alerting the public of the forthcoming closure.