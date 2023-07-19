Lombard police made 287 arrests of suspected intoxicated drivers last year -- the third-highest total among municipal departments in Illinois.

Police in Aurora recorded more DUI arrests -- 339 -- than any other municipality in the state outside Chicago, according to an annual survey by the Schaumburg-based Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists. The Chicago Police Department is in its own category because of its size.

Decatur came in second with 289 arrests. Lombard logged a 4% decrease in DUI arrests compared to the previous year’s total of 300, but the department still ranked third, the survey showed.

“Our ongoing work to save lives by catching impaired drivers has consistently placed our department among the top-ranking agencies in the state for DUI arrests,” Lombard Police Chief Tom Wirsing said in a statement. “While we commend our achievements, our ultimate goal is to eliminate impaired drivers entirely. Until then, we will continue to enforce the law to help keep Lombard a safe community for everyone.”

Lombard police step up DUI enforcement around the Super Bowl, St. Patrick’s Day, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving and the winter holidays.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230718/lombard-police-rank-3rd-in-state-for-dui-arrests