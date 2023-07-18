Montini Catholic awards Jean Diane Colletti Memorial Scholarship

Montini Catholic High School senior Angela Banov of Lombard was named this year’s recipient of the Jean Diane Colletti Memorial Scholarship. The award was announced at the Lasallian college preparatory high school’s annual Academic Awards Banquet held in May.

Banov is among the class of 2023 members named Academic All Stars for superior academic status as Bronco seniors, according to a news release. She is also a recipient of the President’s Award for Academic Excellence, an Advanced Placement Scholar with Honor and an Illinois State Scholar. She was a member and president of Montini Catholic’s National Honor Society and also served as a peer tutor.

Banov also served as secretary in Montini’s Spanish Honor Society, was a member of both Mu Alpha Theta Montini’s Robotics Team. She will attend Florida International University in Miami, where she was awarded an academic scholarship to pursue a career in computer science.

The Jean Diane Colletti Memorial Scholarship is one of several that have been named and endowed by Montini Catholic alumni, parents and friends in order to provide financial assistance to graduates pursuing higher learning in college.