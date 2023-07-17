Westmont’s Community Garage Sale set for Aug. 4-6

The annual Westmont Community Garage Sales are scheduled for Aug. 4-6. This is an event that encourages the entire community to host their garage sales on the same weekend so residents have numerous bargain-buying opportunities and options.

Sales will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on these dates. There will be no rain dates scheduled. No garage sale permit is necessary to participate in this event. Participants can sign up online.

Garage sale hours must begin no earlier than 8 a.m and end no later than 5 p.m.

Garage sales must not be longer that 3 consecutive days

Participants must follow village code regarding garage sale promotions. No garage sale-related advertising shall be posted on village public property

Only personal or household items may be sold at any garage sale

A list of the Community Garage Sale participants will be published on the week of the event via the village website and various social media. Participants are encouraged to individually promote their sales online as well.

For more information, contact Westmont Special Events at wsec@westmont.il.gov or 630-829-9378.