Westmont National Night Out set for Aug. 1 at Ty Warner Park

The Westmont Police Department will host its annual National Night Out from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 1 at Ty Warner Park in the southwest pavilion on Burr Oak Drive, north of Plaza Drive.

“With the success of this event growing bigger every year, we’ve decided to hold our 2023 National Night Out at Ty Warner Park,” Westmont Police Chief Jim Gunther in a news release. “We invite the entire community to come out and learn more about your police pepartment and all we do to serve our citizens.”

National Night Out is an annual community-building event that promotes community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. National Night Out provides a great opportunity to bring police and the community together to assist with positive relationship-building.

This block-party-style event will include a display of various law enforcement vehicles, bounce house, pictures with McGruff, refreshments and information booths featuring local community organizations and public agencies.