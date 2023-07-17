Mosquito spraying in Wheaton July 19

The Wheaton Mosquito Abatement District will spray for mosquitoes on July 19.

Spraying will take place, weather permitting, from dusk until 2 a.m.

To be notified by phone when future mosquito spraying will take place, call 800-942-2555.

The DuPage County Health Department recently confirmed the first mosquito batches to test positive for West Nile virus this year in Wheaton, Medinah and Wood Dale. Residents can protect themselves from mosquito bites by practicing the Four Ds of Defense:

Drain. Drain those items that collect standing water around your home, yard, or business. Scrub and refill pet water dishes and birdbaths regularly.

Defend. Use an insect repellent containing DEET when outdoors and reapply according to directions.

Dress. Wear long pants, long sleeves and closed-toe shoes when outside to cover the skin.

Dusk to Dawn. Wear repellent outdoors during these prime times for mosquito activity.