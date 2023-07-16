Wheaton police to host two neighborhood roll calls in July

The originally scheduled neighborhood roll call planned for July 20 has been cancelled. In its place, join the Wheaton Police Department and Wheaton Park District for Movie Night with the Cops.

Bring chairs or blankets and snacks for a showing of “Toy Story” at dusk at Seven Gables Park. The remaining Neighborhood Roll Calls will take place on July 18 and July 25.

The events will include a presentation by the Wheaton Police Department. Officers will talk about what’s happening in the neighborhood, crime trends and police programs, and they will present safety demonstrations. The events also include an opportunity for attendees to ask questions. In addition, officers will provide fun activities for children.

In past years of this program, events have taken place at Wheaton parks and schools. To reach as many community members as possible, this year’s programs are taking place outside places of worship in our community and parks. The next three events will be:

July 18, 6:30 p.m. St. Paul Lutheran Church 515 S. Wheaton Ave.

July 25, 6:30 p.m. Islamic Center of Wheaton 900 E. Geneva Road