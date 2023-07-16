Westmont launches My Civic 311 app

The village of Westmont’s website has a 311 Report a Concern’ link t hat allows residents to communicate with the village regarding a variety of non-emergency topics. Residents can report a concern to various village departments including code enforcement, public works, communications, non-emergency police and more. Most items have the option to be reported anonymously.

Recently, this program launched an updated app called My Civic 311. The app allows residents to submit 311 Report a Concern requests via their smartphone. Residents can download the app, create their Westmont account, then use the app to submit requests, according to a news release.

Residents have the ability to submit requests and concerns anonymously. However, if you wish to follow up on your request, then you can click on the log In button to create or sign in to your account. Once you have an account, then you can log in every time you use the program to check on the status of your submissions.

If you have an account, your submission will be a matter of public record and therefore subject to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests.

There are several rows of icon options on the Westmont 311 main page. Click on the icon that best describes your concern, fill out the form completely and click submit. If you wish to submit anonymously, simply do not include your name, email or phone number. Once you hit submit, your concern will be sent to the appropriate staff person for review.