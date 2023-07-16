Montini names Amy Bukovsky new head varsity softball coach

Montini Catholic High School in Lombard’s Athletic Director Brian Casey recently announced leadership revisions taking place this summer in the softball program.

Head coach Erin Bradarich moves to an assistant coaching role within the program to better focus her talents on her teaching role in Montini’s math department, as well as making herself more accessible to the athletic department as a whole, according to a news release.

“We’d like to thank coach Bradarich for her time, energy and effort in these last five seasons as our head coach, and we look forward to her continuing to work with our players and program in her new role,” Casey said in the release.

“We knew it would be vitally important to find an individual to continue the successful tradition of Montini softball, with an eye to building the program to even greater heights,” said Casey, introducing coach Amy Bukovsky as the new head softball coach, effective immediately. “Few individuals have as much vested interest in Montini Catholic High School and the softball program. Coach Bukovsky assumes leadership of the program after enjoying the last two seasons as Montini’s lead varsity assistant coach. Over those two years, she has been in the dugout assisting in over 35 wins and back-to-back Super-Sectional appearances.”

Bukovsky, a 2016 Montini graduate, was a four-year varsity letter winner in softball. She was a three-time all-conference player and was recognized as an all-state player in both her junior (3rd team) and senior (1st team) seasons.

As a senior, Bukovsky captained Montini’s first IHSA softball state championship team in 2016. Following high school, she played five seasons collegiately at the Division II level, on scholarship at Lewis University. In addition to her playing career, Bukovsky has been active in the travel softball community, including as a head coach at the youth levels.

“We are confident that coach Bukovsky’s background as a player and coach, her exposure to great softball minds, her professionalism, her attention to detail, her demeanor and candor, as well as her goal-oriented personality, will make her a great coach at Montini Catholic, not only today but into the future,” Casey said.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to lead the Montini softball program and this wonderful group of girls,” Bukovsky said in the release. “This program has always had a special place in my heart, and I am looking forward to continuing the strong tradition that has been established over many years.”