District 89 is hiring. Job fair set for July 19

Community Consolidated School District 89 will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 19 at the district office, 22W600 Butterfield Road, Glen Ellyn.

The job fair is open to anyone in the community. There will be information on several school-related positions that have immediate openings, including:

Substitute teachers (including long-term substitute positions at elementary and middle school)

Classroom aides

Special-education aides

Certified nursing assistant (CNA) and licensed practical nurse (LPN)

More information about each of these positions is available at: www.ccsd89.org/apply

The job fair is an opportunity to ask questions and learn more about these positions. For some jobs, the application process can be completed on July 19. You do not need to attend the job fair to apply for these openings.

You can learn more about working at CCSD 89 on the district’s Human Resources website: www.ccsd89.org/Page/5601

For more information, contact CCSD 89 Human Resources Coordinator Courtney Magliano at cmagliano@ccsd89.org or 630-545-3509.