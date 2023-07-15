Bicycle exhibit, other programs featured in July at Elmhurst History Museum

“The Bicycle: Two Wheels to Adventure,” continues through Sept. 17 at the Elmhurst History Museum, 120 E. Park Ave.

Over the past 200 years, the bicycle has evolved into a vehicle that opens doors to new adventures and experiences for all ages. Learn about the many ways this 19th-century invention significantly impacted Chicago manufacturing, transportation and lifestyle by redefining an era of newfound leisure and independence. This story of the “human-powered carriage” is told through examples of iconic bicycles, artifacts and timeless photographs.

See a special display on Elmhurst adventurer, educator and World’s Most Traveled Man, J. Hart Rosdail, and hear colorful tales from his record-setting journeys across the globe on his trusted bicycle, Jacqueline.

Admission is free and the exhibit is open from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. For information, visit www.elmhursthistory.org or call 630-833-1457.

Other July events at the museum include:

“The Bicycle: Two Wheels to Adventure” Gallery Talk

Date: July 16

Time: Noon

Curator of Exhibits Sarah Cox will lead participants through highlights of “The Bicycle: Two Wheels to Adventure” exhibit. Includes exclusive access to museum galleries while hearing highlights about the history of cycling and Elmhurst’s adventurous world traveler, J. Hart Rosdail. Those unable to attend the free gallery talk can access an online, pre-recorded version at www.elmhursthistory.org in the programs section from July 17 through Sept. 17. Reservations required.

Drop-In Family Program Museum Maker Monday

Date: July 17

Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Drop in at the museum for free, family-friendly activities. Children and caregivers can explore exhibits on a day reserved just for families to play games and make a travel-themed craft (while supplies last). Bring a picnic to enjoy outdoors on the museum grounds (weather permitting). Appropriate for elementary age children accompanied by an adult. No registration required. Craft changes each month.

Family Program Open Road at Elmhurst Safety Town

Date: July 21

Time: 9-11 a.m.

Location: Elmhurst Safety Town, 511 S. York St.

Little ones can learn the rules of the road in a fun environment at Safety Town. Children will use provided tricycles to take a journey with Elmhurst Park District staff offering bicycle safety tips during this free program. Craft station, snacks and water included. Limit: 45 participants. Appropriate for ages 3-6 accompanied by an adult, and helmets are required. Presented in partnership with Elmhurst Park District. Reservations required.