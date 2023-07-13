Time for Taste of Westmont

There is another food and music fest to pencil into your summer festival dance card and it kicks off Thursday in Westmont.

The four-day Taste of Westmont festival, featuring local restaurant food vendors, two stages of live music, crafters, vendors, a car show, beer tents, games and an all-ages carnival, will be held from July 13-16 on Cass Avenue in downtown Westmont.

Event hours are 5-9:30 p.m. Thursday, 4-10:30 p.m. Friday, noon-10:30 p.m. Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday.

“We invite everyone to come to downtown Westmont to enjoy this festival that offers something for everyone,” said Steve Golembiewski, president of the Westmont Special Events Corporation. “Our volunteers work hard to put together an exciting entertainment schedule and we think we have another winning line-up.”

The south stage, located near the intersection of Irving Street and Cass Avenue, will open Thursday, while shows on the main stage, located next to NEAT Kitchen + Bar, 246 N. Cass Ave., will kick off Friday.

And there will be no shortage of bands and entertainers taking the stage throughout the event, with bands playing everything from country to pop to rock ‘n’ roll. The well-known Eagles tribute band, One of These Nights, will transport attendees back to the golden era of classic rock at 8:30 p.m. Friday, on the main stage. On Saturday, the nationally touring Greggie and The Jets Elton John tribute band takes the main stage at 8:30 p.m. The full lineup of bands and times for both stages can be found at https://westmontevents.com/taste-of-westmont.

And don’t forget to come hungry. Annually, the Taste of Westmont features a variety of cuisines from local, award-winning restaurants and food vendors. This year’s participants include include Baisi Thai, J. Fleming’s, La Michoacana, Rita’s Sno’ On The Go, Taqueria El Ranchito, Taste Greek Street Food, TQLA Mexican Kitchen and Cantina, Uncle Bub’s BBQ, and Zazzo’s Pizza. Pair those delicious food options with a tasty beverage from one of the beer tents.

Fancy a carnival ride? Unlimited ride wristband specials are scheduled throughout the festival, including $25 from 5-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $30 from noon-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and $25 from 5-8 p.m. Sunday. Regular carnival ticket prices apply all other times.

Additionally, make sure to peruse the work of local crafters during the fest’s craft show. Hours are 4- 10:30 p.m. Friday, noon-10:30 p.m. Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday, at 139 N. Cass Ave.

During the Taste of Westmont, Cass Avenue will be closed from Burlington Avenue to Naperville Road. There will be detours in place to direct traffic. The entire event is located just north of the downtown railroad tracks.