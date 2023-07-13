Montini honors two students with Mother Teresa award

Montini Catholic High School in Lombard congratulated graduating seniors Sofia Corona Orozco of Aurora and Ken Sledzinski of Westmont as recipients of this year’s Mother Teresa Award for Campus Ministry at its Founder’s Day Ceremony.

“Each year, these esteemed awards recognize Bronco students who have devoted themselves to God by working in the Lasallian tradition to serve others and to build a heritage of faith in our community,” Jim Segredo, the outgoing Montini Catholic president, stated in a news release. “Ken and Sofia have a strong commitment to our Catholic faith and Lasallian mission. They exhibited Christ-centered leadership qualities throughout their time here at Montini, and they truly inspire us all.”

Mother Teresa was the founder of the Order of the Missionaries of Charity, a Roman Catholic congregation of women dedicated to helping the poor. She was canonized as Saint Teresa of Calcutta in 2016.