Westmont Chamber creates Women in Business Council

The Westmont Chamber of Commerce has created a new Women in Business Council.

The Mission of the Women in Business Council is to provide a platform to empower and inspire the leadership role of women in the workforce. The council will strive to advance women’s leadership skills and foster their business growth through networking, mentorship opportunities and educational seminars designed specifically for women.

The goal of the committee is to create a business-relevant platform where professional women can gather together for networking connections, resources and business education. The council will host networking events, services, resources and programs for women to further their career leadership goals.

In addition, the council will present an annual recognition award to a woman that supports the mission and goals of the Women in Business Council. Further, the council will survey members to self-identify areas of expertise in which they are willing to mentor and advise others members.

The first event hosted by the Women in Business Council will be a Business After Hours to be held from 5 - 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at Dynamic Perception Dance Company, 766 Burr Oak Drive.