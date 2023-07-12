Elmhurst police seek public input for reaccreditation

A team from the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police will arrive in Elmhurst on July 13 to examine all aspects of the agency for reaccreditation through the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ILEAP), according to an Elmhurst Police Department news release.

The Elmhurst Police Department was first awarded Tier 1 Accreditation in December 2018 and has submitted for its next term of reaccreditation.

The department will be judged on the basis of 67 separate ILEAP standards including operations, training, personnel and administration. The on-site assessment will occur on July 13th and July 14th at the Elmhurst Police Department.

As part of the on-site assessment, members of the community are invited to offer comments to the assessment team by calling 630-530-3204 or emailing policeinfo@elmhurst.org between 1-2 p.m. July 13 Phone comments are limited to 5 minutes and must address the department’s ability to meet the ILEAP standards which may be viewed online at http://www.ilchiefs.org

With reaccreditation approval, the Elmhurst Police Department will continue to be among the ranks of only 60 agencies within Illinois awarded ILEAP Accreditation. Chief Michael McLean said “The ILEAP accreditation process independently demonstrates the professionalism and best-practice methods the Elmhurst Police utilize each day to serve and protect our community. We look forward to meeting the assessors and showcasing our agency to their team.”

For Information, contact Commander Steve Mandat at 630-530-3050