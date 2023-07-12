District 204 fills school board vacancy

The District 204 Board of Education recently appointed Elvia Nava of LaGrange Park to the Lyons Township High School District 204 Board of Education.

Nava fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Julie Swinehart and will serve until the successor is elected and seated following the April 2025 consolidated election.

Nava works in the construction industry as a senior project manager and holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from the University of Illinois as well as a masters degree in business administration from National Louis University.

She has extensive experience in school volunteer service through her involvement in the La Grange District 102 parent advisory committee, delegate assembly committee, committee for equity and minority achievement and Ogden Parent Teacher Committee.

During the application process, Nava stated, “I want to be a Board Member at LTHS because I am passionate about education and would really like the opportunity to influence major decisions that impact our community’s leaders of tomorrow. Education starts with strong leadership, commitment, and dedication. I want to be at the front line in continuing the thriving success that the LTHS Board and Administration has had to date, and to improve in the areas that need attention.”

Board President Dawn Aubert added, “We are grateful to have had so many qualified individuals who responded with willingness to serve, and we are excited to welcome Elvia Nava to the District 204 Board of Education. Elvia’s strong commitment and passion for our students, community and public education is clearly evident, and we look forward to the experiences, talents and perspectives she will bring to the board table.”

Nava’s selection completed a process, which began on June 2, that included 15 residents submitting applications for the position. Interviews of all interested candidates were completed on June 26 and the board selected Nava during the deliberation process.