Wheaton police seek community’s assistance in fatal hit-and-run accident

Wheaton police continue to seek information related to a fatal hit-and-run accident that took place in January.

Just after 8 p.m. on Jan. 2, Wheaton resident Paige Donahue, 31, was struck and killed by a vehicle on Roosevelt Road near Crest Street while walking to her home.

As Wheaton police continue to seek information about this incident from the community, they would like you to learn more about the incident and hear Paige’s story from her family in this video .