Montini’s new president assumes position after five years as principal

Kevin Beirne moved this week from his role as principal of Montini Catholic High School in Lombard to president.

He follows in the footsteps of 19-year president and seven-year principal Jim Segredo, who announced his retirement to the school community during the school year.

With more than 20 years of experience in education, Beirne becomes Montini’s third president after serving as its principal for five years and assistant principal of student services for more than three years. He has taught English and speech at Montini since his arrival in 2008. He was also director of digital learning, and played an integral role in implementing the iPad initiative in 2014.

Prior to his work at Montini, Beirne taught at St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C. He received his bachelor’s degree in communication and media from Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C., and also his master’s degree in school administration, curriculum, foundation and theory.

“Kevin is both a strategic thinker and a highly effective communicator,” said Dr. Janis Orlowski, a physician and member of the class of 1974, who chairs the school’s board of directors. “In addition, individuals who’ve worked with Kevin note his leadership skills and his strong collaborator approach to his work.

“These qualities were praised during his interview at Montini, and commented on by alums, parents, faculty, staff and the board of directors. Kevin has embraced the Lasallian education mission and methodology, and has led the school in improving academic standards. In addition, Kevin oversaw the educational process during the difficult years of the COVID pandemic, as well as the schools’ successful emergence in the last year.”

“We’re not surprised about the enthusiastic feedback we received from all who know Kevin or met him during the [search] process,” Orlowski added. “The surveys noted that people were tremendously impressed with his qualifications and accomplishments, and his superb match with the school community.”

The appointment follows a national search process supported by Carney, Sandoe & Associates, which involved representation from the entire Montini school community.

“I am truly honored and humbled to serve the Montini Catholic community, especially our students and teachers in this new role,” Beirne said in the release. “I believe fully in the work we do as a Catholic and Lasallian community, and feel incredibly grateful to serve this mission as president. Though the role may be different, I’m confident our students and other stakeholder groups will encounter the same Lasallian in me they always have – someone who will work hard day in and day out to support our unique mission of education.”