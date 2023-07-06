Downed power lines may be responsible for La Grange Park residential fire: authorities

The specific cause of a July 5 La Grange Park residential fire remains under investigation, but arcing and heat from downed power lines may be to blame, authorities said.

Firefighters were called about 6:32 p.m. to the house in the 900 block of Meadowcrest Road for a report of a house on fire. Firefighters found primary power lines down adjacent to the house, which were arcing and burning considerably, according to a La Grange Park Fire Department news release.

ComEd was contacted and requested to respond. Firefighters deployed hose lines to protect the house and adjacent structures, but could not operate them near the energized electrical equipment. Initially the occupants were allowed to stay in the house, but shortly thereafter the rear of the home caught fire, so the occupants were required to leave, authorities said.

Firefighters entered the house with a hose line in an attempt to knock down the fire from the interior and prevent it from spreading. But shortly after firefighters entered, various portions of the home appeared to become highly energized, forcing firefighters to retreat and wait for ComEd to arrive, according to the release.

ComEd arrived about 7:10 p.m. and cut powers, which de-energized the downed lines and structure. Firefighters re-enter the home and extinguish the fire.

There were no reported injuries. Damage was estimated at $100,000.

Firefighters from Brookfield, La Grange, Western Springs, Westchester and Westmont assisted La Grange Park firefighters at the scene, along with fire investigators from various agencies.