Montini Catholic names Sara Severin recipient of Pax Christi Instrument of Peace Award

Sara Severin of Downers Grove recently was named Montini Catholic High School this year’s Pax Christi Instrument of Peace Award recipient.

“Each year, this esteemed award recognizes a Bronco student who has devoted themselves to God by working in the Lasallian tradition to serve others and to build a heritage of faith in the community,” Montini Catholic President Jim Segredo said in a release.

Severin, a parishioner at St. Joseph Parish along with her parents, Paul and Laura Severin, is headed to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign this fall to pursue a career in biology.

“Sara is one of the kindest and most intelligent students that I have had the pleasure of working with,” Alexxis Johnson, student government moderator, said in the release. “She is a true leader, not only in student government, but in our Montini community. Sara works hard to make sure that everyone’s voice is heard, and all opinions are shared. She leads our executive board meetings each week, attends all of the student government-sponsored events, and is conscious to collaborate with our underclassmen to get them involved in student government.”

Severin, who was valedictorian of the class of 2023. also was honored as a St. Pope Paul VI Award recipient. She most recently earned Bronco Student of the Month accolades for May for being an enthusiastic, involved and inspiring Bronco.

She served as student government president her senior year, and devoted her time as a peer minister her junior and senior years. She was a member of yearbook and mental health clubs, as well as a member of the Montini Maniacs spirit team. She was also a member of the volleyball team, and kept the Bronco community informed as social media manager.

Academically, Severin was a member of Montini’s Spanish Club and Honor Society, and was inducted into the National Honor Society her junior year. She recently was named a Bronco Academic All Star, which involves attaining a 3.95+ GPA throughout her high school career. She earned the President’s Gold Award for Academic Excellence, and was named an Illinois State Scholar, a prestigious recognition given annually by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission, honoring the academic achievements of high school students across the state.