June 24, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles

Elmhurst AAUW collects books for July used-book sale

Four-day event features 1000s of books

By Shaw Local News Network
The 50-year members of the AAUW Elmhurst Area Branch include Marcia Goltermann (from left), Janet Hodge and Genie Urick look forward to the Elmhurst AAUW Used Book Sale from July 13 to 16 at Christ United Methodist Church in Elmhurst.

Gathering in support of an upcoming scholarship fundraiser are 50-year members of the AAUW Elmhurst Area Branch, who include Marcia Goltermann (from left), Janet Hodge and Genie Urick. The Elmhurst AAUW Used Book Sale returns from July 13-16 at Christ United Methodist Church in Elmhurst. (Courtesy AAUW Elmhurst Area Branch) (Paul R Klenck)

The Elmhurst Area Branch of AAUW will hold its annual used book sale from July 13-16 at Christ United Methodist Church in Elmhurst. The organization will accept book donations for the sale, according to a news release.

Books can be dropped off in designated bins between June 26 and July 10 at three Elmhurst locations: Elmhurst Public Library, 125 S. Prospect Ave.; Park District Courts Plus, 186 S. West Ave.; and Christ United Methodist Church, 920 Swain Ave.

The church is the preferred donation location from 9 a.m.-noon Monday through Saturday, where assistance with book drop-off will be available.

Thousands of used books will be offered at the sale. Organized into more than 20 categories, the four-day sale features a large children’s section, as well as a collector’s area. Proceeds benefit local scholarships and national AAUW research and programs for women.

The sale hours are from 6 to 9 p.m. July 13, which is a preview sale with $10 entrance fee per person; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 14; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 15; and noon to 3 p.m. July 16, featuring a $10 bag sale.

Admission is free on all days except for the opening night preview sale. The special sale on the final day offers everything one can fit into a regular-size brown grocery bag for $10. Only cash or checks will be accepted.

For details, contact info@aauwelmhurst.org or call 630-834-1426. The American Association of University Women Elmhurst Area Branch is a nonprofit 501 (c)(3) organization.

ElmhurstDuPage CountyAAUWFundraiserScholarshipsBooks
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois