Elmhurst AAUW collects books for July used-book sale

The Elmhurst Area Branch of AAUW will hold its annual used book sale from July 13-16 at Christ United Methodist Church in Elmhurst. The organization will accept book donations for the sale, according to a news release.

Books can be dropped off in designated bins between June 26 and July 10 at three Elmhurst locations: Elmhurst Public Library, 125 S. Prospect Ave.; Park District Courts Plus, 186 S. West Ave.; and Christ United Methodist Church, 920 Swain Ave.

The church is the preferred donation location from 9 a.m.-noon Monday through Saturday, where assistance with book drop-off will be available.

Thousands of used books will be offered at the sale. Organized into more than 20 categories, the four-day sale features a large children’s section, as well as a collector’s area. Proceeds benefit local scholarships and national AAUW research and programs for women.

The sale hours are from 6 to 9 p.m. July 13, which is a preview sale with $10 entrance fee per person; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 14; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 15; and noon to 3 p.m. July 16, featuring a $10 bag sale.

Admission is free on all days except for the opening night preview sale. The special sale on the final day offers everything one can fit into a regular-size brown grocery bag for $10. Only cash or checks will be accepted.

For details, contact info@aauwelmhurst.org or call 630-834-1426. The American Association of University Women Elmhurst Area Branch is a nonprofit 501 (c)(3) organization.