A Wheaton man recently was sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison on charges related to illegal guns and fentanyl-laced heroin found in a Westchester “stash house,” authorities said.

Jarian Smith, 30, pleaded guilty earlier this year. He was sentenced last Thursday to 70 months by U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman.

Authorities said Smith used the Westchester house to keep drugs that he supplied to traffickers. A search of the home on Jan. 2, 2019, found two guns, fentanyl-laced heroin and various drug paraphernalia. One of the guns was automatic and equipped with a 50-round, high-capacity drum magazine, authorities said.

As a felon, Smith could not legally possess firearms.

A search of Smith’s Wheaton home uncovered nine cellphones, body armor and a Rolex watch worth an estimated $85,000.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230620/wheaton-man-who-kept-drugs-guns-at-westchester-stash-house-gets-nearly-6-years-in-prison