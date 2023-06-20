Montini Catholic gives Rita Weisenburger Lasallian Partner Award

Montini Catholic High School in Lombard presented its Lasallian Partner Award for 2023 to Rita Weisenburger, assistant to the principal and main office manager.

In its third year, the award annually goes to a staff member who represents and practices the Lasallian spirit of education, a news release stated. This year’s award was presented during the college preparatory high school’s annual Founder’s Day ceremony in May.

Weisenburger joined Montini in 2008 as a member of the school’s development team, assisting with all business, development and admission activities and serving as the receptionist at the De La Salle Hall building. In 2016, she moved to Montini’s main office to become receptionist, office manager and assistant to Principal Kevin Beirne.

“She is the first smiling face our students and visitors see in the morning,” Montini President Jim Segredo said in the release. “Rita is a jack of all trades, and is the key person that keeps our school running on a day-to-day basis.”

She and her husband, Wally (’73), are parents to two Montini Catholic graduates (Andrew ’05 and Kimmy ’07).

“Both Rita and Wally have been extremely supportive of many Montini Catholic programs, development events and fundraising activities,” Segredo said. “She has been a very dedicated, talented and hard-working member of our faculty and staff, and is always here to lend a hand. That’s why we are so very proud to honor Rita with our Lasallian Partner Award this year.”