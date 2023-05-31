Westmont man charged with fleeing, eluding police

Bond was set Tuesday at $250,000 for a Westmont man accused of fleeing from police, authorities said.

Brock Vidito, 21, of the 4100 block of Park Street, is charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, one count of aggravated DUI and multiple misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On May 29, at approximately 8 p.m., Westmont police responded to multiple calls of a truck that was repeatedly speeding along residential streets near Grant Street and Richmond Street.

A Westmont police officer saw the truck, later determined to be driven by Vidito, disobey a stop sign at Dallas and Lincoln streets The officer activated his emergency lights and sirens but instead of pulling over, the truck allegedly continued to drive, disobeying multiple stop signs, according to the release.

The truck ultimately pulled into a residential driveway at which time Vidito exited the truck and was arrested. Vidito’s blood alcohol content allegedly was reportedly 0.186 when he was taken into custody. Officers found an open bottle of Corona inside the truck, the release stated.

Vidito is currently out on bond on pending charges of aggravated DUI, DUI and assault, the release stated.

“Public safety remains a top priority of my office and while the allegations against Mr. Vidito do not include a high-speed chase, what he is accused of is just as dangerous,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Driving through a residential neighborhood during a holiday weekend with a B.A.C. more than twice the legal limit and ignoring multiple stop signs as alleged in this case, put not just the motoring public at risk but also the entire neighborhood. I thank the Westmont Police Department for their work in following up on residents’ concerns and for safely taking the defendant into custody.”

“Patrolling our residential neighborhoods is a top priority of our patrol division,” Westmont Chief of Police James Gunther said in the release. “Driving intoxicated will not be tolerated and I’m thankful our officers acted with professionalism and were able to safely arrest Mr. Vidito, thus avoiding a tragic outcome.”

Vidito’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 7 for arraignment.