One hurt in ‘isolated’ shooting in Lombard

Lombard police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night on the village’s southwest side, authorities said.

Police can confirm that the victim suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, a village spokeswoman said. Citing the active investigation, police are unable to share further details at this time, the spokeswoman said Thursday.

There was a heavy police presence in the 800 block of Foxworth Boulevard, according to a village Twitter post. Authorities called it an “isolated shooting,” saying there was no threat to the public.

But police asked residents to stay out of the immediate area to allow officers to process the shooting scene and interview witnesses.

