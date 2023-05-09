Westmont Chamber celebrates community service at awards dinner

The Westmont Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau recently hosted the Westmont Community Awards Dinner to recognize local individuals and businesses.

Held April 24 at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort and Conference Center in Westmont, the annual awards dinner is an opportunity to pause and recognize the many volunteers, activities and businesses that work to make Westmont a great place to live, work and visit, according to a news release.

Westmont Chamber President Becky Rheintgen said more than 190 residents, business owners and civic leaders attended the event to demonstrate support for the community.

“The Westmont Chamber, along with the village of Westmont, American Legion Post No. 338, Rotary Club of Westmont, People’s Resource Center, Westmont Automile and the Knights of Columbus, are collectively proud to recognize the individuals and businesses that help contribute to the growth and success of Westmont,” Rheintgen said in the release.

During the awards program, the following honors were presented.

The 2022 Dick Busse Business of the Year Award recognizes a Chamber business that has excelled in community service, business promotion, civic responsibility and contributions to the betterment of the Chamber and the village of Westmont. The award was presented to FMC Natatorium at Ty Warner Park in recognition of its high level of community interaction and support.

The 2022 Roger Westman President’s Award recognizes an individual who has performed outstanding service to the Chamber and the Westmont community. The award was presented to Jay Rushford, director of operations at Uncle Bub’s BBQ and Catering by Westmont Chamber Past President Alison Clemens.

The 2022 Westmont Citizen of the Year Award recognizes individuals who reside in Westmont and have demonstrated exceptional community involvement and leadership. “We have three wonderful people nominated for the Westmont Citizen of the Year that have made such a positive impact to the success of Westmont,” Mayor Ron Gunter said in the release. The nominees were Daniel Buczkowski, Dave Reisetter and Tracey Valerio Spotts. The award was presented to Spotts by the mayor.

The 2022 Educator of the Year Award recognizes a local educator for their outstanding efforts in their field and to the betterment of the village of Westmont. The award was presented to Jennifer Burisek from Westmont Junior High School and Jessica Paulsen from Holy Trinity Catholic School.

The 2022 Westmont Public Servant Award recognizes a member of the village staff who demonstrates exemplary public service to the community. The nominees were Jim Fitzgerald, Angela Whitehead and Cindy Westra. The award was presented to Fitzgerald of the Westmont Fire Department.

The Rotary Club of Westmont Special Community Service Award was presented to Irv Kaplan and Ruth Kaplan in recognition of their exceptional level of community service and volunteer work. The presenter was Harold Barry, with participation from Westmont Rotary Club members.

Knights of Columbus Grand Knight Ray Wachowski presented the Knight of the Year award to Patrick Clark. The Family of the Year award was presented to the Steve Conklin family: Steve, Jody, Adam and Donovan. The Knights of Columbus In Service to One, In Service to All award was presented to Peggy Mack. Donations were made to the Westmont Chamber of Commerce Educational Foundation by the Knights of Columbus, St. John Council and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus.

American Legion Post No. 338 presented its 2023 Americanism Award to Douglas Carmichael.

The People’s Resource Center gave its first Outstanding Neighbor award to Ron Neimer. It was presented by CEO Jeni Fabian and Erin Keyser Norton.

The car dealerships of the Westmont Automile gave a Special Recognition Award to the Westmont Police Department. The award was presented by John Blaschek of Laurel BMW.

The Westmont Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau bestowed a Lifetime Honorary Membership Award on Kevin Carey, superintendent of Community Unit School District 201 and WCCTB past president.

The WCCTB recognized Chamber board member Alison Clemens, Clemens Enterprises Inc., for service to the Chamber board and Westmont business community.

The Westmont Community Improvement Award recognizes individual business property owners and businesses that have improved the appearance of their property. Community Improvement Awards for 2022 were presented to:

• Harold’s Shrimp & Chicken, 7 W. Quincy St.

• Quincy Station, 1 W. Quincy St.

• RR Financial Services, Inc., 141 S. Cass Ave.

• Tapatio Mexican Grill, 11 W. Quincy St.

• The Deli at 700, 700 Oakmont Lane, Suite 103

The 2023 Westmont Dining Reader’s Choice Awards is a program co-sponsored by the Westmont Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau and Shaw Media. The public was able to vote for their favorite restaurants, dining experiences and food during the time period of Feb. 24 to March 17. There were 31 categories provided to consider. The winners were:

Best Asian Cuisine – Yu Ton Dumplings House

Best Bakery – The Sweet & Savory Spot (fifth year in a row)

Best Banquet Space – Zazzo’s Pizza & Catering (fifth year in a row)

Best BBQ – Uncle Bub’s BBQ (eighth year in a row)

Best Breakfast – Citrus Diner (seventh year in a row)

Best Brewery – Whiskey Hill (fourth year in a row)

Best Burger – DJ’s Sport Bar and Grill (eighth year in a row)

Best Catering – The Deli at 700

Best Coffee Shop – Brewed Awakening (eighth year in a row)

Best Drinking Establishment – DJ’s Sports Bar and Grill (seventh year in a row)

Best Family Friendly Restaurant – The Deli at 700

Best Fast Casual – Uncle Bub’s BBQ & Catering (fifth year in a row)

Best Fast Food – Burger King

Best Fine Dining – Dolce Restaurant ( second year in a row)

Best Full-Service Restaurant & Bar – Citrus Diner

Best Holiday Brunch – Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center (fourth year in a row)

Best Ice Cream – Dairy Queen ( second year in a row)

Best Indian Cuisine Restaurant – Big Suchir Restaurant (second year in a row)

Best Italian Cuisine – Zazzo’s Pizza & Catering (fifth year in a row)

Best for Live Entertainment – Neat Kitchen + Bar

Best Lunch – The Deli at 700

Best Mediterranean – Taste Greek Street Food (fourth year in a row)

Best Mexican Restaurant – Las Palmas Restaurant (fifth year in a row)

Best for Outdoor Dining – Zazzo’s Pizza & Catering

Best Pizza – Zazzo’s Pizza & Catering (sixth year in a row)

Best Salad – DJ’s Sports Bar & Grill

Best Sandwich – The Deli at 700

Best Seafood – Uncle Bub’s BBQ & Catering

Best Smoothie – Smoothie King

Best Sushi – Sushi House (eighth year in a row)

Best Video Gaming – DJ’s Sports Bar & Grill (eighth year in a row)

“Congratulations to all the nominees for everything you do to make Westmont a wonderful place to live and work and for being the best community for volunteerism in the state,” Gunter said in the release.