Lombard man charged with possession of child pornography

A Lombard man faces child pornography charges following an investigation that led to a search of his home Wednesday, authorities said.

Christopher M. Long, 43, of the 300 block of South Elizabeth Street, is charged with six counts of possession of child pornography, DuPage County sheriff’s police said. Three counts allege he possessed videos, and three allege he possessed photos, of girls under the age of 18.

Long’s arrest Wednesday followed an investigation by the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office Digital Forensic Investigation Unit. The materials were found on electronic devices, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bail information was not available Thursday morning.

A Lombard man faces child pornography charges following an investigation that led to a search of his home Wednesday, authorities said