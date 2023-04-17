Superheroes take to the streets of Wheaton in 5K Fun Run

Children and adults in colorful costumes ran through the streets of Wheaton on Saturday morning as part of the Superhero 5K Fun Run.

Presented by the Wheaton Park District and Rotary Club of Wheaton A.M., the untimed race is open to runners and walkers of all levels.

It is a fundraiser for the Play for All Playground and Garden Foundation, as well as Rotary charities.

After the run, participants were invited to stick around for music, character meet and greets and more.

This year’s race was in memory of Will Grosch. According to the park district’s website, in the fall of 2019, the Fun Run in Color committee lost founding member Will Grosch to ALS. Will was a Rotarian and Play for All Playground and Garden Foundation board member who was instrumental in bringing this race to Wheaton in 2013.