Glenbard East to pair dinner option with Harry Potter-themed play

Glenbard East Theatre will present a dinner option with its Harry Potter-themed spring production April 20-22.

Dinner will be served on stage at 6 p.m. in Biester Auditorium at Glenbard East High School, followed by a performance of Matt Cox’s “Puffs” at 7 p.m. April 20 to 22 in Rider Hall at Glenbard East, 1014 S Main St., Lombard.

“Puffs” is a comedic play that parodies the Harry Potter series, a news release stated. The story follows a group of misfit students at a certain school of magic, focusing on Wayne Hopkins, a lovable underdog who is sorted into the Puff’s house, the house for the “other” students who aren’t brave, smart or evil enough to be Gryffindors, Ravenclaws or Slytherins.

Throughout the play, the Puff’s face challenges and adventures that parallel events in the Harry Potter books, including encounters with a certain dark wizard, a deadly tournament and a battle against evil forces. The play also explores themes of loyalty, friendship and the importance of finding one’s place in the world.

The performances will accompany a dinner option with Harry Potter trivia before the show. Check out the menu for each performance below:

• Thursday, April 20, Avanzare Pasta Night: baked pasta with marinara, meatballs, house salad, bread

• Friday, April 21, Miller’s Ale House Pub Food Night: mini cheeseburgers, boneless wings, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, pretzel bites, mac and cheese

• Saturday, April 22, Mariano’s Fried Chicken Night: fried chicken, mashed potatoes, orecchiette pasta, roasted vegetables

Tickets can be purchased at gefinearts.org.

The cast includes Anthony Nichols, Salvatore Manfre, Jess Mayer, Fiona Bilkey, Olive Turner, Meri Hoske, Hannah Hadraba, Serge Dulang, Linaea Walsh, Annalee Kalbfleisch, Danielle Diaz, Jilly Gorvett, Sam Rotar, Peyton Zondor, MJ Acuna, Avery Corral, Jake Velasco Escobar, Jason Cisneros and McKenna Schanks.

The crew includes Lauren Wilinski, Emma Johnson, Addy Gill, Ethan Reinholtz, Benjamin Judd, Irena Urbain, Kat Theusch, Christina Chiero, Corinne Petiprin, Owen Voke, Akshay Talreja, Jordan Carino, Giuliana Lorenzini, Tessa Welninski, Iria Youstra, Liv Gomez, Jayden Slejza, Maxx Weinsheim, Maddie Bernard, Emma Allen, Eva Mathie, Cheyanne Christian, Keira Alcantara, Lain Petiprin, Audrey Mika, Paul Ebihara, Ray Hemmer, Alexis Hoey, Lyel Pascasio and Johannah Salgado.

The production staff includes the director, Josh Rubin; technical director Andy Bero; hair and makeup designer Micki Marin-Bunting; sound designer Josh Rubin; and costume designer Holly Haupert.