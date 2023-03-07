A ‘home run’: Wheaton shopping center scores Nordstrom Rack, J. Crew Factory

Nordstrom Rack, the off-price arm of the department store giant, plans to open in Danada Square East. J. Crew Factory is preparing to take over a 6,500-square-foot space next to Whole Foods, the anchor of the shopping center at the juncture of Butterfield and Naperville roads.

“These are two terrific retailers that will add to the vibrant tenant mix of that complex and assist in leasing efforts and could also assist them in boosting rental rates for adjacent retail space,” said John C. Melaniphy, president of the Chicago-based retail consulting firm Melaniphy & Associates.

Nordstrom Rack carries a revolving selection of clothing, shoes and accessories at up to 70% off regular department store prices.

“Nordstrom Rack, that’s a home run. The full-line Nordstrom department store is a little bit of a driving time for residents of Wheaton,” Melaniphy said. “This is a great market for them to serve those residents with a Rack store, without having to go to Oakbrook Center or to Woodfield Mall.”

Nordstrom Rack will fill three existing spaces formerly occupied by Charter Fitness and flanked on either side by the Spokes bike shop and GameStop. Both of those tenant leases are expiring soon, but Spokes is relocating to Rice Lake Square in the former Tuesday Morning storefront.

Wheaton City Council members have approved plans for facade and significant interior improvements to accommodate Nordstrom Rack in the northeast corner of the shopping center.

“It will make this more of a retail destination because of what we call the treasure hunt nature of the store,” Melaniphy said. “The merchandise changes every week, and they’re always adding new products.”

Shopping center owners are gravitating to those types of retailers because of the “unique merchandise that they offer at compelling prices,” Melaniphy said.

Jim Kozik, the city’s planning and economic development director, cited another factor: “There’s certainly strength” in Wheaton’s demographics.

Danada Square West is home to two other “treasure hunt” retailers: T.J. Maxx and its sister brand HomeGoods. TJX Companies also operates Sierra, an off-price retailer of outdoor gear and clothing. Sierra opened its first Illinois stores in Kildeer and Danada Square East about six years ago.

“This isn’t going to become an outlet center by any means,” Melaniphy said. “It’s just another unique retailer with a fantastic brand name that intends to serve the Wheaton trade area and draw from a wide geographic area in the Western suburbs.”

Nordstrom Rack expects to open sometime in the second quarter of 2024, Kozik said. J. Crew Factory has received a city permit for interior remodeling of the space between Whole Foods and the Blick art supplies store. The company has posted job openings.

