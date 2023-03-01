Lombard’s Montini math team makes history with first regional championship

Members of Montini Catholic High School’s math team, under the direction of moderator Christine McManus, made history Feb. 25 by bringing home the school’s first Illinois Council of Teachers of Mathematics Regional Championship trophy.

This year’s competition was held at North Central College in Naperville as an in-person event after two years of being hosted remotely.

McManus and her team went into the competition focused on succeeding and were optimistic about their chances of qualifying for state, a news release stated. Her Bronco team is the only Catholic school in Division 2A to qualify for state every year since 2002 (as a wildcard team), but this year was different.

“They are the first Bronco team ever to win the Regional Championship. It was a total team effort,” McManus, who’s been coaching the team throughout her 30-year career at Montini, stated in the release. “There have been so many times over the years that we’ve come close. Finally. I am so very proud of these young people.”

Next up for the Broncos is the state competition April 22.

The 2023 ICTM Regional competition accolades earned by Montini Catholic mathletes are:

Overall: First place

Individual Awards:

10th place Joe Spaccapaniccia ‘23 - Precalculus

7th place Chris Zayed ‘25 - Algebra II

6th place Andrew Sparke ‘26 - Algebra I

6th place Alex Silveyra ‘23 - Precalculus

4th place Ray Li ‘25 - Geometry

3rd place tie Sam Hemmersmeier ‘24 & Matthew Silveyra ‘25 - Algebra II

2nd place Conor Kaefer ‘25 - Geometry

Team Awards:

4th place Orals

4th place Junior-Senior 8-person

3rd place Precalculus

3rd place Geometry

3rd place Junior-Senior 2-person

2nd place Algebra II

1st place Calculator

1st place Frosh-Soph 8-person

1st place Frosh-Soph 2-person

Bronco Math Team Members

Seniors: Michael Crowley (Downers Grove), Thomas Cyze (Willowbrook), Matt DiSimone (Bensenville), Alex Silveyra (Carol Stream), Joe Spaccapaniccia (Bolingbrook)

Juniors: Anjay Dhir (Lombard), Marin Ferris (Wheaton), Sam Hemmersmeier (Elmhurst)

Sophomores: Jack Barrett (Villa Park), JJ Brunke (Lombard), Julian D’Anca (Wheaton), Conor Kaefer (Lombard), Ray Li (Oak Brook), Seoyeon Park (Glen Ellyn), Danny Shermann (Bolingbrook), Matthew Silveyra (Carol Stream), Chris Zayed (Lombard)

Freshmen: Savannah Gutierrez (Berkeley), Tommy Healy (Downers Grove), Grace Landry (Lombard), Cassidy McCarthy (Westmont), Andy Sparke (Downers Grove)

Coaches: Chrissy McManus, Barry Briggs, Don Krystof and Erin Bradarich