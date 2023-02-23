Westmont public works employee dies while repairing burst water main

A Westmont public works employee died Thursday morning while attempting to repair a burst water main near the intersection of 60th Street and Deming Road, village officials have confirmed.

Matt Heiden was trapped in an underground water main vault that filled with water as a result of the burst water main, a village news release stated.

At approximately 11:45 a.m., Westmont public works staff contacted the Westmont fire and police departments. Heiden was removed from the water main vault at approximately 12:40 p.m. and was unresponsive, according to the release.

CPR and lifesaving measures were immediately administered, and Heiden was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. He was pronounced dead at 1:07 p.m., the release stated.

Heiden was originally hired with the village of Westmont as a seasonal employee in 2019 and 2021. He was hired as a part-time water maintenance worker in September 2021 and recently moved to full-time status.

No further information is available at this time.