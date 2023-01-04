Check your doorbell cam: Wheaton police seek surveillance video after woman’s death

Wheaton police are asking for the public’s help in their investigation into the death of a 31-year-old pedestrian.

Police have not ruled out the possibility that the woman, identified as Paige M. Donahue, may have been struck by a hit-and-run driver.

Police were called at about 8:15 p.m. Monday to the 900 block of West Roosevelt Road for a woman lying in the roadway.

“While this investigation is still in the preliminary stages, and we cannot comment on the particulars, there is evidence to suggest this was a hit-and-run incident,” Deputy Police Chief P.J. Youker said.

Donahue suffered severe traumatic injuries, police said. She later died from her injuries after being rushed to Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital by the Wheaton Fire Department.

Police received multiple 9-1-1 calls. The initial call was made by a passing driver. There were also several other witnesses, Youker said.

Residents in the area are asked to check their doorbell cameras and security systems for any suspicious activity or vehicles between 8 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. on Jan. 2.

Wheaton police have been conducting interviews and neighborhood canvasses. They are seeking assistance from the community and anyone driving in the area during that time who may have witnessed what happened.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sgt. Patti Potter at (630) 260-2059.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230104/check-your-doorbell-cam-wheaton-police-seek-surveillance-video-after-womans-death