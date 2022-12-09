A Lombard police officer and a suspect in an armed robbery were both shot Thursday, authorities said.

The armed robbery happened at the Pipes & Tobacco Smoke Shop at Main Street and Roosevelt Road shortly after 4 p.m., sources told ABC 7.

Workers in the shop called 911 during the robbery. The thieves then left and walked into a nearby residential area.

When police caught up with the suspects moments later, gunfire rang out and an officer was shot in the right leg.

One of the suspects was also shot, while the other was arrested, officials said.

The officer was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove with non-life-threatening injuries, ABC 7 reported. The condition of the wounded suspect was not known.

No further details were released Thursday night.

• The Associated Press contributed to this report.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20221208/cop-armed-robbery-suspect-shot-in-lombard