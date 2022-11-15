Bond denied for second man charged in Yorktown Center shooting

Bond was denied Tuesday for a man accused of opening fire at the Yorktown Mall on Nov. 11.

Ronald Grundy, 22, of Louisville, Ky., appeared at a bond hearing this morning where Judge John Kinsella granted the state’s motion to deny bond, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On Nov. 14, Grundy’s alleged accomplice, Jakobi Kinsey 24, of the 3200 block of W. Douglas Boulevard, Chicago, appeared at a bond hearing where Judge Brian Telander set bond at $1 million, the release stated.

Both men have been charged with three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm–at a person or vehicle and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, the release stated.

On Nov.11, at approximately 3:05 p.m., Lombard police responded to a call of shots fired at the Yorktown Mall near the JC Penny parking lot. Upon their arrival, police spoke with victims of the shooting.

The victims, two males and one female, were at the mall when they allegedly were confronted by Kinsey and Grundy, who was wearing ski masks. One of the defendants asked the victims “you good?” at which time the victims continued to their vehicle.

The defendants allegedly ran toward and entered their vehicle and drove toward the victims’ vehicle. Grundy allegedly leaned out of the passenger-side window and fired multiple shots at the victims, striking the female in the arm. The defendants then fled the scene, authorities said.

An investigation conducted by Lombard police led authorities to a Chicago address where Kinsey was taken into custody on Nov. 12. On Nov. 14, Grundy was taken into custody from an address in Cook County. When processing the scene, officers found five 9mm spent casings. The female victim was treated at a local hospital where she underwent surgery to remove the bullet.

“With the holiday shopping season just beginning, the allegations that these two defendants opened fire in the middle of the afternoon in the parking lot of a popular mall demonstrates a complete and utter disregard for public safety and the rule of law,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release.

“In DuPage County, public safety is our top priority and the public can rest assured that law enforcement throughout the county will be on high alert and well prepared to protect our shoppers, merchants and restaurateurs from the type of violent behavior alleged today. Make no mistake, anyone who commits this type of violent crime in DuPage County will be apprehended, charged, aggressively prosecuted and, if found guilty, face a significant amount of time behind bars. Thankfully, the injury sustained by the victim does not appear to be life-threatening.”

Grundy’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 1, for arraignment. Kinsey’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 2, for arraignment.