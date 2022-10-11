Montini names Weiger scholarship recipient

Montini Catholic High School in Lombard, on behalf of the Karl Weiger family, announces the ninth annual Johnathan Weiger “Johnny Always Wins” Memorial Scholarship recipient, Jonathan Kosinski, from the Bronco Class of 2026.

The Woodridge recipient is a graduate of St. Scholastica School. Janusz and Margaret Kosinski are Jonathan’s parents, a news release stated.

Each year, members of Montini’s incoming freshman class are invited to submit an essay in order to be considered for the scholarship. The Weiger family selects a student displaying high moral character, a deep commitment to their faith and academic excellence at the grade school level, to receive the scholarship.

Johnny Weiger joined Montini’s school community for the 2011-12 school year as a member of the Class of 2015. He was also a member of Montini’s football team with aspirations to continue his football career at Notre Dame. During his freshman year, he was diagnosed with leukemia. After undergoing chemotherapy, radiation and a bone marrow transplant, his leukemia was cured. As Johnny was preparing for his sophomore year, however, he was hospitalized with a rare blood disorder commonly referred to as TTP, which can be caused by a bone marrow transplant, and died Nov. 4, 2012, due to complications from TTP.

“Throughout his battle with leukemia and TTP, Johnny displayed the spirit of a champion,” Montini President Jim Segredo stated in the release. “He always showed great courage, fight and a deep commitment to his faith.”

Jonathan will receive a scholarship of $1,000 per year during four years at Montini Catholic.

Eighth-grade students planning to attend Montini Catholic next fall are invited to submit an application for the 2023 Johnny Weiger Memorial Scholarship. The application can be found on the school’s website at montini.org/admissions/scholarships. Deadline for the 2023-24 school year is July 1, 2023.

The legacy of Johnny Weiger is celebrated every year at Montini Catholic’s annual Charity Football Game. This year’s game, which commemorates the 10th anniversary of the first game, will be held at John L. Duffy Memorial Stadium on Oct. 15. Fans attending are encouraged to wear orange to spread awareness for those battling leukemia. T-shirts and other items will be sold, with proceeds going to the scholarship fund.

The Weiger family also founded a nonprofit organization, JAW Foundation (Johnny Always Wins Foundation), to support Pediatric Adolescent Leukemia Support (PALS). JAW volunteers devote their time to raising funds for families with children undergoing treatment for leukemia in the hopes of easing their financial burden.