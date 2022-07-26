Downers Grove Park District begins McCollum Park improvement project

In August, the Downers Grove Park District will begin a major park improvement project to update and expand recreation amenities at McCollum Park.

Located at 6801 S. Main St., the park currently features ball fields, soccer fields, sand volleyball courts, tennis courts, a playground, a walking path and Miner Mike’s Adventure Golf.

Anticipated to be completed by the summer of 2023, the upcoming improvements will include infrastructure renovations and the development of new, much-desired recreation opportunities for visitors of all ages.

To kick off the project, the Downers Grove Park District will host a public groundbreaking ceremony at 5 p.m. Aug. 4, at McCollum Park.

Purchased in 1972, McCollum Park has served as the park district’s premier athletic complex since the early 1980s.

Currently, many amenities at McCollum Park have exceeded their expected life cycle including the tennis courts and the perimeter walking path.

Recent community surveys have indicated a huge desire for a new aquatic-based amenity, outdoor pickleball courts and improved walking trails.

Based on resident input, the district developed a plan to address needed infrastructure replacements as well as the community’s recreation needs.

Cathy Mahoney, board president, is thrilled that the project is becoming a reality after the project was postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19 budget constraints.

“The park district is excited to finally move forward on the McCollum Park Improvement Project, which has been years in the making. The new amenities requested by our residents will help to expand outdoor recreation opportunities for all ages,” said Mahoney.

The McCollum Park Improvement Plan includes a new sprayground featuring three distinct splash areas for tots, families and teens as well as seating and shade.

In addition, required showers will be installed within the existing restrooms. Infrastructure replacements will include the existing tennis courts, concession plaza and perimeter pathway.

The concession plaza located next to the sprayground will be repaved and feature new seating and landscaping. The perimeter pathway will be resurfaced and widened to 8 feet.

The renovated and reconfigured tennis/pickleball courts will feature new energy efficient LED lighting will include a total of eight dedicated pickleball courts and six tennis courts (which can be converted for an additional 16 temporary pickleball courts).

During the tennis court closure, players are encouraged to utilize existing courts available at Doerhoefer Park and Randall Park.

“Community interest in pickleball has exploded over the last decade. The Park District looks forward to offering outdoor pickleball courts to meet this demand, while still providing dedicated tennis courts to players at McCollum Park,” said Mahoney.

McCollum Park Improvement Project construction updates and information is available at dgparks.org.