Wheaton fire chief to retire in July

Wheaton Fire Chief William Schultz will retire on July 1.

Schultz’s extensive career in serving the public began as a firefighter for the Country Club Hills Fire Protection District in 1988, a news release stated. In 1991, he became a firefighter/paramedic with the Hazel Crest Department of Fire, Rescue and Inspectional Services, where he was promoted to lieutenant/paramedic, and served as inspectional service coordinator.

In 2003, the city of Wheaton hired Schultz as a battalion chief, and he subsequently was promoted to deputy fire chief, then fire chief in 2013. He assumed additional responsibilities as director of building and code enforcement in 2019.

“Having worked with Bill for the past 19 years, I am thankful for his dedication to keeping our community safe,” Wheaton City Manager Michael Dzugan stated in the release. “Whether it was leading the city’s emergency medical services and firefighters through a pandemic, planning for any type of disaster, or responding to thousands of emergency calls, Bill has demonstrated excellence and integrity. He leads fantastic departments that are well-equipped to continue serving the Wheaton community with top-level services.”

Schultz has a bachelor of science degree in fire science management from Southern Illinois University, and a master’s degree in public administration from Governors State University.

Assistant Fire Chief Pete Vassios will serve as acting fire chief from July 2 until the position of fire chief is filled, and building inspector Tom Corrigan will be appointed acting building director from July 2 until the building director position is filled, the release stated.

The city will be assisted in its search for a new fire chief by GovHR, and the Human Resources Department will recruit the new director of building and code enforcement.