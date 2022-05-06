Downers Grove Park District to rock Fishel Park with free summer concerts

DOWNERS GROVE – The Downers Grove Park District’s Summer Concert Series it will begin May 24.

The 13-week series will bring live music to Fishel Park on Tuesday evenings from May 24 to Aug. 16, a news release stated. The free, family-friendly concerts will be held at Veterans Memorial Pavilion in Fishel Park,1036 Grove St., just west of Main Street. Concerts begin at 7 p.m., and food, beer and wine sales will start at 6 p.m.

In addition to the lineup of local tribute and cover bands, patrons can purchase concessions from a rotation of food trucks including Burger Buzz, Dope Sandwiches, Grumpy Gaucho and Go Doggy Run Mobile Food Stand in addition to Sarpino’s Pizza, Carney Bros. Funnel Cakes and Italian Ice, Wells Street Popcorn and Every Day’s a Sundae. Menus and featured vendors for each week are highlighted online at dgparks.org.

Adult beverages are available to visitors ages 21 and older for $6 a ticket, and water will be offered for $2 a bottle.

Performance lineup

May 24: Petty Cash, a Tom Petty/Johnny Cash tribute

May 31: The Jolly Ringwalds, 1980s music

June 7: Wild Daisy, upbeat country

June 14: Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute

June 21: The Blooze Brothers, a Blues Brothers tribute

June 28: Serendipity, pop/rock

July 5: Rosie and the Rivets, retro rock ’n’ roll

July 12: Chicago Tribute Anthology

July 19: The Four C Notes, a Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons tribute

July 26: Billy Elton, a Billy Joel and Elton John tribute

Aug. 2: The Student Body, ’80s and ’90s covers

Aug. 9: Second Hand Soul Band, soul, Motown and funk

Aug. 16: BBI, pop/rock

The Summer Concert Series runs rain or shine, however, for severe weather updates and concert information, visit dgparks.org.