Civil War and military show nears in Wheaton

WHEATON – The DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton will be the setting for the semiannual Chicagoland Civil War & Collector Arms (CADA) show and sale on April 23 and Sept. 24.

Thousands of museum quality Civil War artifacts, collector arms, cavalry swords, historical autographs, pictures, coins, currency and other items will be on display and for sale, a news release stated. The show features Civil War dealers from across the United States.

“You may purchase a real treasure of American history for yourself or a loved one to be passed down as a great family heirloom,” Bob Zurko of Zurko’s Midwest Promotions said in the release.

Show hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 23. General admission costs $10, and youth ages 16 and younger can attend for free with an adult. Parking is free. Tickets are available at the gate of the DuPage County Fairgrounds at 2015 Manchester Road. Early buyer admission costs $25 at 8 a.m.

In addition to the Civil War antiquities for sale, there will be memorabilia from the Revolutionary War and Spanish-American War. The show will be vetted for quality and authenticity, the release stated.

For information, call Zurko Promotions at 715-526-9769 or visit zurkopromotions.com.