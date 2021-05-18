Berwyn to receive grant for green alleys project

The alley that runs between Oak Park and Euclid avenues, starting at 13th Street and running south,was constructed in 2018 as part of Berwyn's Green Alley Initiative project. (Photo provided)

Berwyn will receive almost $682,500 in Green Infrastructure Grant Opportunity funding to implement the Berwyn Green Alleys project to install three “green alleys” within the northern part of the city, Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John Kim announced.

A green alley is created when a portion of the existing concrete in the alley is removed and replaced with a gravel subbase with a layer of permeable pavers on top.

The project will allow rainfall and snowmelt to drain between the permeable pavers into the gravel subbase and soil below. The increased water infiltration will keep rainwater close to where it falls and will reduce the amount of stormwater runoff.

The green alley program was developed through a citywide alley inventory that identified alleys with poor pavement conditions, a history of holding water, and having suitable soil for green infrastructure application.

“Protecting Illinois communities and businesses from persistent flooding and water damage is a top priority for my administration, which is why the Rebuild Illinois capital plan has funding specifically dedicated to green infrastructure initiatives,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement. ”Through the Berwyn Green Alleys project, the residents of Berwyn will have increased protection against excess stormwater and peace of mind that their homes and families are safe.”

The three alleys for the project were chosen as high-priority areas by the city. The volume of total stormwater runoff estimated to be captured in the three green alleys is calculated to be almost 93,000 gallons a year.

The city already has installed 15 green alleys and has plans to implement another 16. The city applied for a GIGO grant from the Illinois EPA with a total project budget of $909,956. Illinois EPA is providing $682,467 in grant funds and the city is providing $227,489.

“This project is part of the larger Berwyn Green Alley program, which promotes the use of green infrastructure practices within public alleyways to reduce community flood damage and the amount of stormwater runoff,” Kim said. ”The project has been designed to reduce the amount of flood damage to local households and reduce the amount of stormwater delivered into the combined sewer system. This helps protect the local homes and the water quality of the downstream creeks and rivers.”

The GIGO is a competitive financial assistance grant program established to help protect Illinois’ water resources. The program is funded through the Rebuild Illinois capital plan. Funds are used to implement green infrastructure best management practices to control stormwater runoff. Stormwater runoff causes flooding and carries pollutants into waterways such as rivers, streams, lakes, wetlands and even groundwater.

For information on Illinois’ Green Infrastructure Grant Opportunities program, visit www2.illinois.gov/epa/topics/water-quality/surface-water/Pages/green-infrastructure.aspx.