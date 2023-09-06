Woodridge seeks nominations for Community Recognition Program

Every year, the village of Woodridge recognizes people and organizations in the community that have provided positive contributions within the community.

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 Community Recognition Program for the following categories: citizen, business, association, advisory board or commission member, employee and youth (ages under 21).

Nominations are reviewed by the Woodridge Intergovernmental Council, which recommends candidates to the village board for consideration. Nominations must be received by Sept. 29.

Contact Leslie Davies at 630-719-4706 for more information.

View the Community Recognition Award Criteria to determine the category for which your nominee is most eligible. Click here to access the 2023 nomination form.

Nominations must be submitted by Sept. 29. Nominations are accepted via email to Leslie Davies at ldavies@woodridgeil.gov, or in person at village hall on the second floor.