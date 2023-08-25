Glen Ellyn Park District offers plenty of activities in September

Save the dates for an extensive lineup of events brought to you by the Glen Ellyn Park District in September.

Glow in the Park Lantern Walk: 5-8 p.m., Sept. 10. Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road. Light up the night at the Glow in the Park Lantern Walk benefiting Lurie Children’s Hospital. The evening kicks off with live music, face painting, a balloon artist and more. At 7:15 p.m., watch or march in the illuminated paper lantern walk around the lake. Purchase a lantern kit to decorate at home and be part of the magic. Get your kit in advance at Main Street Recreation Center, 501 Hill Ave. A limited number of kits will also be available for purchase (cash only) at the event for $10 each. Each kit includes a paper lantern shade, LED light and carrying stick. Glow in the Park is free to attend, but cash donations to support Lurie Children’s are encouraged.

Fitness Free Week at Ackerman SFC: Sept. 11-17. Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road. Discover the benefits of a great workout at Ackerman SFC during Free Week. The Glen Ellyn Park District is offering free access to the fitness center and group fitness classes. To participate, register at the Ackerman SFC front desk during Free Week. Participants must be 18 years of age or older with a valid ID, or if under 18, they must be accompanied by an adult.

Thirsty Thursday on the Deck: 6:30-9 p.m., Sept. 14. Lake Ellyn Boathouse, 645 Lenox Road. Gather your friends and head down to Lake Ellyn for a relaxing evening on the boathouse patio and deck. Indulge in craft beer and wine, available for purchase from Glen Ellyn’s own, The Beer Cellar. Sip on your favorite beverage, mingle with others and enjoy the live entertainment and light snacks provided. Registration is available online. Registration fee includes a drink ticket. If tickets are still available, cash-only purchases can be made at the door. This event is for ages 21+ only. Visit gepark.org/register.

Family Campout: 6 p.m. Sept. 15 to 8 a.m. Sept. 16. Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave. Spend a night under the stars at Maryknoll Park. Enjoy free entry into the splash park and mini golf course and join a guided nature walk. Then, settle in for an exclusive movie in the park with hot dogs or pizza, soft drinks and snacks before getting cozy in your tents and sleeping bags. In the morning, a continental breakfast will be provided in the Maryknoll Clubhouse. Camping gear is not provided. All ages are welcome, and registration is required. Visit gepark.org/register.

Lake Ellyn 1-Mile Classic & Kids Dash: 8-9 a.m. start times, Sept. 17. Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road. Run a one-mile loop around Lake Ellyn Park. Participants in the Kids Dash will race along the final stretch of the mile course. Grownups may accompany children for the Kids Dash but do not need to register. Awards will be presented for each age group/category. Online registration will be available until Sept. 8. Entry fee includes a race shirt. Packet pick-up will take place Sept. 13-15 at Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road, during front desk hours, or at Lake Ellyn Park on race morning. All ages are welcome. Visit gepark.org/register.

September Blood & Food Drive: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 19. Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road. Take part in the Glen Ellyn Park District’s blood and food drive. Donate nonperishable food items and toiletries to help fill the shelves at Glen Ellyn Food Pantry. Appointments are encouraged for blood donations, but walk ups are welcome. Visit gepark.org/drives for details.

Shot in the Dark: 8:30-10 p.m., Sept. 22. Holes & Knolls, 845 Pershing Ave. Play a nighttime round of mini-golf with glow-in-the-dark golf balls. All ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required— $10 per person at the door.

Friends of Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation’s KOKOMO…A Vacation Darty: 3-7 p.m., Sept. 23. Lake Ellyn Boathouse, 645 Lenox Road. Take part in an epic summer finale with music, cocktails, food trucks and friends at KOKOMO…A Vacation Darty, the ultimate day-party. Indulge in games, raffles and live auctions featuring an array of vacation packages and other prizes benefitting the Friends of Glen Ellyn Parks’ Scholarship Fund. Purchase tickets before Sept. 16 (or until sold out) for $125 per person. Ages 21 and older are welcome. Visit gepark.org/kokomo for details and to register.

Autumn Gone Fishin’ Derby: 9-11:30 a.m., Sept. 30. Lake Ellyn Boathouse, 645 Lenox Road. Come down to the watering hole and bring your favorite poles and pals for the annual catch-and-release fishing derby. Participants will have an hour to catch as many fish as they can. Prizes will be awarded for the largest, smallest and most fish caught in two age groups, 3-6 years and 7-12 years, as well as for the overall best dressed fisherman. All children must be accompanied by an adult. The fee is per child and includes bait, snacks and activities. Participants must bring their own fishing poles. Registration is required. No walk-up registration. Visit gepark.org/register.

Illinois Prairie Path Family Bike Ride: 1-4 p.m., Sept. 30. Prairie Path Park, between Forest Avenue and Park Boulevard. Celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Illinois Prairie Path (IPP) with a family bike ride along a portion of the trail. This free, all-ages ride will be led by the leaders of the IPP organization, offering insights into the history of the Prairie Path along the way. Helmets are required. Register at gepark.org/register.

The Glen Ellyn Park District is located at 185 Spring Ave. in Glen Ellyn. For more information, visit gepark.org/ or call 630-858-2462.