Woodridge Park District to hold pickleball tourney Aug. 20

Join the Woodridge Park District with a partner for an outdoor doubles Pickleball tournament from 4-10 p.m. Aug. 20.

The team with the best overall record will win an award. Teams will play a minimum of three matches with the number of matches to be determined based on the number of teams registered.

There will be an advanced beginner/intermediate level ( up to 3.0) and an ntermediate/advanced level ( 3.5 and above). The cost is $25 per player. The first 12 teams to register will receive a tournament t-shirt. Divisions will be broken out into men’s, women’s and mixed if there are at least six teams of each.