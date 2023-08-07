Smile for the camera. Woodridge to participate in National City Hall Selfie Day

The village of Woodridge will participate in National City Hall Selfie Day taking place Aug. 15 at Woodridge Village Hall.

#CityHallSelfieDay is a celebration of public service showcasing pride in local government institutions.

Every year since 2016, government employees, elected officials, members of the media and community members have participated in the event by sharing selfies in front of their municipality.

The village of Woodridge will host a photo station rom 10 a.m.-1 p.m.in front of Village Hall, 5 Plaza Dr., and invites the community participate.

The village will share photos across its Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages and ask that participants please use #WoodridgeCityHallSelfie.