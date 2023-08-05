Glen Ellyn Park District seeks resident input for Village Green Park improvements

The Glen Ellyn Park District is seeking grant funding for improvements at Village Green Park and invites residents to attend a public input meeting to view the plan, ask questions and provide comments.

The proposed improvements include pathways, fencing, seating amenities and field improvements.

The district will provide an overview of the planned improvements and will be available to answer questions during the meeting, which will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at Village Green Park, 130 Lambert Road.

If you are unable to attend, email your comments to ntroia@gepark.org.